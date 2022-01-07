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ARMY DOCTOR BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON GOVERNMENT COVID CRIMES
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93 views • January 07, 2022
Dr. Peter Chambers of https://fullspectrumamerican.com joins Alex Jones and Mike Adams to break down the medical tyranny takeover is using fear to control the masses.
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