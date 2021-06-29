Situation Update, June 29th, 2021 - DELTA variant hysteria exposes covid vaccine FAILURE

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The covid vaccine, it turns out, doesn’t really work.
More specifically, it doesn’t provide non-specific immunity to even slight variations in coronavirus morphology. While natural immunity produces more “general” antibodies that work against all sorts of variants, the covid vaccine — consisting of spike protein bioweapons being injected into human guinea pigs as part of a global medical experiment — provides little or no immunity against viral variants (even assuming it works against the original strain, which is quite a leap).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-29-delta-variant-hysteria-exposes-truth-covid-vaccines-dont-work.html
0:00 Intro
6:26 Insane News
24:13 Environmental Stories
26:32 Liberty
32:03 Vaccine
36:34 The Delta Variant
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