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Situation Update, June 29th, 2021 - DELTA variant hysteria exposes covid vaccine FAILURE
Health Ranger Report
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136550 views • June 29, 2021
We have now reached a stunning tipping point in the global push for mass vaccinations that inject people with spike protein bioweapons. New research finds that “fully vaccinated” individuals are suffering an eight times higher mortality rate than the non-vaccinated. And a stunning report out of the UK finds that 62% of those dying from covid are people who have been vaccinated.

The covid vaccine, it turns out, doesn’t really work.

More specifically, it doesn’t provide non-specific immunity to even slight variations in coronavirus morphology. While natural immunity produces more “general” antibodies that work against all sorts of variants, the covid vaccine — consisting of spike protein bioweapons being injected into human guinea pigs as part of a global medical experiment — provides little or no immunity against viral variants (even assuming it works against the original strain, which is quite a leap).

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-29-delta-variant-hysteria-exposes-truth-covid-vaccines-dont-work.html

0:00 Intro
6:26 Insane News
24:13 Environmental Stories
26:32 Liberty
32:03 Vaccine
36:34 The Delta Variant

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mike adamsvaccinesevilhumanitygenocideinsanitypandemicdnahysteriafailureobedienceexterminationcoronaviruscovid-19plandemicmrnasituation updatespike proteins
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