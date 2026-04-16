0405 "LIVE BY THE SWORD, DIE BY THE SWORD" - VIOLENCE IS PROMISED TO AMERICA ONE DAY

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Taking accountability is the FIRST and MOST ESSENTIAL ASPECTS of Yah's blessing of REPENTANCE. Acknowledging there's sin, admitting there was wrong and a breaking of God's laws/ ways/ character/ moral code is how we enter into His forgiveness. But when the majority of a nation can't even acknowledge the past, despises its own shame, and refuses to make any meaningful changes going forward, then it's to be expected that forgiveness will be thin on the ground from Heaven, friends & enemies alike. Americans are infuriated with these prophecies like their anger can change something - everywhere The Master's Voice Prophecy is mentioned you'll find every reaction from rage, disgust, dismissal, to claims of "I feel scared and heavy when I watch her" - OK AND?? You "feel" a certain way ABOUT THE TRUTH, AND?? Prophecy is not a sitcom- in fact Jesus asked the people about John the Baptist because of how poorly they reacted to him and handled his obvious severity - "WHAT DID YOU COME TO SEE? A MAN WRAPPED IN SOFT CLOTHING?" What does this mean? JUDGEMENT ISN'T SOFT, IT IS JUSTICE._JUDGEMENT FROM GOD FOR A BURSTING CASKET OF SIN SHOULD SCARE ANYONE, MAKE ANYONE UNEASY, MAKE ANYONE KNEEL DOWN & REPENT. The word _"JUDGEMENT" isn't supposed to conjure up rainbows or easy 'fun times' in anyone's mind, and a mature and righteous church at least should know that. But let Yah finish what He started; at the end all will know if Ezekiel 2 and 3 was about the United States or not.. If you are wise- Isaiah 9, Isaiah 13, Jeremiah 50 & 51, Revelation 18. The axe is coming. Amen.



