Thomas Sewell Full Speech 31 August 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
64 views • 1 day ago

I thank Anthony Scalise for providing this video of a pivotal message from Thomas Sewell at the rally in front of Victoria's Parliament House. This is a great speech and shows why the government has put in a big effort to demonise this man speaking powerful truth. They fear this leader of men. Thomas Sewell called for unity and to reclaim what has been stolen. He spoke what Australians were thinking. This is a fight against a mass invasion designed to destroy the Australian way of life. This is a push back against the evil intensions of the global empire. 

Keywords
governmentrallyinvasionspeechreclaimfightunitymelbourneglobal empireaustralianspush backparliament housethomas sewellpowerful truthleader of men
