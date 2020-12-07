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Donald Trump is FAKING Covid; Claim the Left, PROVING Idiocy
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158 views • December 07, 2020
Democrats like Joy Reid are making the assertion that Donald Trump is faking His COVID-19 diagnosis in order to avoid the debates and gain sympathy from the voters. It's the most ridiculous claim, and one need only look at the simplest of game theoretical outcomes to realize that the downside far outweighs the upside in trying to pull this massive sleight of hand.
On the assumption that Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in nationwide polls, why would he pull out of the presidential debates willingly?
Given that members of his inner circle like Kellyanne Conway whose husband is headed the Lincoln project, George Conway, Who would rat this hoax out in milliseconds, it's another unhinged conspiracy theory that is easily debunked.
#TrumpCovid #conspiracy #politics
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
On the assumption that Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in nationwide polls, why would he pull out of the presidential debates willingly?
Given that members of his inner circle like Kellyanne Conway whose husband is headed the Lincoln project, George Conway, Who would rat this hoax out in milliseconds, it's another unhinged conspiracy theory that is easily debunked.
#TrumpCovid #conspiracy #politics
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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