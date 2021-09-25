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I met my (trad) wife in a club [+Frame control lessons for tranquility]
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122 views • September 25, 2021
Gents, don't give up hope in winning the heart, mind, and body of a truly feminine woman - not at war with the natural order - they are out there if you know where to look. You might even meet one at a club like I did. Equally as important as filtering out dangerous women ("blenders") is frame control, which is worth figuring out. If you're mindful of frame control and get it right from the inception of your relationship with a lady, the reward is tranquility. I'll share two different defining moments of frame control early in our relationship and they've both got something to do with this place...
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/202-met-wife-club
🔖 My book Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!
💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/202-met-wife-club
🔖 My book Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!
💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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