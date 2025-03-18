© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Theodore Logan - The Hegelian Dialectic This is how they steer you right where they want you!
Source: https://x.com/TedLogan1010/status/1901593575692947746
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9nrggw [thanks to https://www.thecollector.com/georg-wilhelm-friedrich-hegel-political-philosophy/ 🖲]
https://www.themodernenquirer.com/p/understanding-the-hegelian-dialectic
https://www.philosophos.org/metaphysical-theories-hegel-s-dialectic