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Absolute Proof by Mike Lindell (Part 1) Exposing Election Fraud and The Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic
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50 views • September 29, 2021
Absolute Proof is Part 1 of the 3 part docuseries by Mike Lindell. This video exposes election fraud and the theft of America by enemies, both foreign and domestic. This video was released on April 18th, 2021.
#ElectionFraud #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #Maricopa County #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference
#ElectionFraud #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #Maricopa County #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference
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