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How to Fight Businesses Who Mask You — And Businesses Fighting Lockdown & WINNING
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80 views • October 21, 2020
Can a corporation do anything they wish to you while you are on their property? Of course not. But they are acting as if they are police or medical doctors with a power of attorney. And, some businesses have fought back against illegal executive and bureaucratic orders — AND WON.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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