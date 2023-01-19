Happy Cat Song

Brian Ruhe's cat, "Happy" is our muse.
Fish
cakes
C
My dad he so loves me,
F
And gives me hugs and kisses every day,
G
And even when he’s not around,
Am
I know he won’t be, too long away.
C
And I often try to help him,
F
With the movies that he makes,
G
He tells me I should be a movie star,
Am
But I'll just wait on my fish cakes.
C
And sometimes we go outside,
F
To walk around the neighborhood,
G
And I trust him to look after me,
Am
Just like I knew he would,
C
Then all in all,
F
My dad’s a pretty good fart,
G
And I sure wish him all the best,
Am
But I really should get going,
C
As I'd like to get a nap in,
F
Just to get a bit more rest.
