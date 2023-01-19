Happy Cat Song

Brian Ruhe's cat, "Happy" is our muse.

Fish cakes

C

My dad he so loves me,

F

And gives me hugs and kisses every day,

G

And even when he’s not around,

Am

I know he won’t be, too long away.



C

And I often try to help him,

F

With the movies that he makes,

G

He tells me I should be a movie star,

Am

But I'll just wait on my fish cakes.



C

And sometimes we go outside,

F

To walk around the neighborhood,

G

And I trust him to look after me,

Am

Just like I knew he would,



C

Then all in all,

F

My dad’s a pretty good fart,

G

And I sure wish him all the best,

Am

But I really should get going,

C

As I'd like to get a nap in,

F

Just to get a bit more rest.