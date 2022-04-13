Restoring Free Speech

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Information Control
* Relentless cascade of absurdities under [Bidan].
* The point of censorship is never to shield the weak; it is to protect entrenched power.
* Shattering its monopoly on speech could break the Dem party.
* They are determined to keep you from talking because they know it’s the threat to their power.
* Allowing the free exchange of ideas in America’s public square is far more important than any single election result.
* Consider what we’ve just seen over the past 2 years.
* Who’s more powerful: voters or the social media companies that control what they know?
* Challenge power and you’ll be censored.
* Elon Musk seems to understand what’s happening — and to be planning something big.
* Elite: only rich guys we like can control speech.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 April 2022