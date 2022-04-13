Restoring Free Speech

Information Control

* Relentless cascade of absurdities under [Bidan].

* The point of censorship is never to shield the weak; it is to protect entrenched power.

* Shattering its monopoly on speech could break the Dem party.

* They are determined to keep you from talking because they know it’s the threat to their power.

* Allowing the free exchange of ideas in America’s public square is far more important than any single election result.

* Consider what we’ve just seen over the past 2 years.

* Who’s more powerful: voters or the social media companies that control what they know?

* Challenge power and you’ll be censored.

* Elon Musk seems to understand what’s happening — and to be planning something big.

* Elite: only rich guys we like can control speech.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303755996001

