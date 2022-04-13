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Restoring Free Speech
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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144 views • April 13, 2022

Information Control

* Relentless cascade of absurdities under [Bidan].

* The point of censorship is never to shield the weak; it is to protect entrenched power.

* Shattering its monopoly on speech could break the Dem party.

* They are determined to keep you from talking because they know it’s the threat to their power.

* Allowing the free exchange of ideas in America’s public square is far more important than any single election result.

* Consider what we’ve just seen over the past 2 years.

* Who’s more powerful: voters or the social media companies that control what they know?

* Challenge power and you’ll be censored.

* Elon Musk seems to understand what’s happening — and to be planning something big.

* Elite: only rich guys we like can control speech.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303755996001

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertydeceptionsocial mediabig techpropagandatucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterdonald trumpjoe bidenelection interferencefreedom of speechtyrannyelon muskdeceitgaslightingdissentdjtbig mediahostile takeoverinformation wars
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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