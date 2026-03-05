Strikes by the Israeli Air Force on the Iranian UAV Mohajer-6, anti-aircraft guns, & other equipment

Strikes by the Israeli Air Force on the Iranian UAV Mohajer-6, anti-aircraft guns, and other equipment, among which it's hard to identify anything specific due to the low quality of the footage.

Adding:

European countries are sending naval forces to Cyprus

Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands will send naval assets to Cyprus following the Iranian drone strike on the British base on Monday, announced Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto.

Spain will send its frigate "Cristobal Colon" to the Eastern Mediterranean, along with the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and ships of the Greek fleet, to protect Cyprus, which is a member of the EU.

The information was confirmed by the country's Ministry of Defense.