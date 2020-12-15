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The Hard Fork, Part Ten
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43 views • December 15, 2020
https://youtu.be/rTN-hqZVGVs US Hit By MAJOR Cyber Attack Going Back Maybe SIX MONTHS, Trump Was Right To Fire CISA Head | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/zqyfCRkayRs Judge Orders Release Of Dominion Voting Machine Report Saying Machines INTENTIONALLY FLIPPING VOTES | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/KvGnRpQ034M GOP Electors Cast DUELING Votes For Trump Challenging Biden's Win, But Democrats Say IT'S OVER | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/2VQE-T_VRwc Patriots March For Trump In Washington DC. | Paint the Trump
https://youtu.be/ftZgmZAueCA ENEMIES Foreign AND Domestic - 1776 is Here Again | Latina 4 Freedom Lilly
https://youtu.be/vAbunjz_dWU Forensic Exam Reveals SERIOUS Problems; 68% Error Rate?; Major Software Hack | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/r-NH3YAQ3hI 13 Lawsuits Advancing Towards Supreme Court; UBS's Secret Payment From China? | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/-APSQUWFZyk Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.14.20
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-14-situation-update-dec-14th-insurrection-act-opportunity.html | Mike Adams
https://citizensforfreeelections.org/2020/12/14/election-information-how-do-you-know-what-is-true/ May be a useful location to keep track of the lawsuits in this election. Recommended by MAGA Drag the Interstate.
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/14/20 Ep. 2353a - [CB] Pushes Their Agenda To Bring Down The World Economy. Ep. 2353b - Dueling Electors, [DS] Was Warned, They [Knowingly] Walked Through The Front Door.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/zqyfCRkayRs Judge Orders Release Of Dominion Voting Machine Report Saying Machines INTENTIONALLY FLIPPING VOTES | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/KvGnRpQ034M GOP Electors Cast DUELING Votes For Trump Challenging Biden's Win, But Democrats Say IT'S OVER | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/2VQE-T_VRwc Patriots March For Trump In Washington DC. | Paint the Trump
https://youtu.be/ftZgmZAueCA ENEMIES Foreign AND Domestic - 1776 is Here Again | Latina 4 Freedom Lilly
https://youtu.be/vAbunjz_dWU Forensic Exam Reveals SERIOUS Problems; 68% Error Rate?; Major Software Hack | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/r-NH3YAQ3hI 13 Lawsuits Advancing Towards Supreme Court; UBS's Secret Payment From China? | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/-APSQUWFZyk Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.14.20
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-14-situation-update-dec-14th-insurrection-act-opportunity.html | Mike Adams
https://citizensforfreeelections.org/2020/12/14/election-information-how-do-you-know-what-is-true/ May be a useful location to keep track of the lawsuits in this election. Recommended by MAGA Drag the Interstate.
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/14/20 Ep. 2353a - [CB] Pushes Their Agenda To Bring Down The World Economy. Ep. 2353b - Dueling Electors, [DS] Was Warned, They [Knowingly] Walked Through The Front Door.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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