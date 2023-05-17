Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships – Why the Deep State Fears Them
284 views
channel image
Dr Michael Salla Webinars
Published a day ago |

In this webinar, Dr. Michael Salla pulls together newly released information on Space Arks, ET Motherships and their connection to the many metallic orbs that are increasingly being sighted around the world and have become a hot topic of mainstream media interest. He will show why the Deep State is terrified by the emergence of these probing orbs connected to Space Arks and Motherships, and how it is using the controlled mainstream media assets to sow the seeds of confusion and fear about the orbs’ presence and activity. Despite the Deep State’s fear mongering efforts, Dr. Salla will show how the truth about the orbs will uplift humanity and is being covertly supported by an Earth Alliance of military forces, led by US Space Command, to bring about a Star Trek Future.

Keywords
orbsspace arksextraterrestrial motherships

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket