Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships – Why the Deep State Fears Them

In this webinar, Dr. Michael Salla pulls together newly released information on Space Arks, ET Motherships and their connection to the many metallic orbs that are increasingly being sighted around the world and have become a hot topic of mainstream media interest. He will show why the Deep State is terrified by the emergence of these probing orbs connected to Space Arks and Motherships, and how it is using the controlled mainstream media assets to sow the seeds of confusion and fear about the orbs’ presence and activity. Despite the Deep State’s fear mongering efforts, Dr. Salla will show how the truth about the orbs will uplift humanity and is being covertly supported by an Earth Alliance of military forces, led by US Space Command, to bring about a Star Trek Future.

