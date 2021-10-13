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RECEIPTS! PATENT PROVES VAXX IS OBEDIENCE TRAINING PLATFORM
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25231 views • October 13, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/x/D/s/x/xDsxc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst who joined Stew Peters to discuss the new contact tracing apps that Australians are being forced to use and which will inexorably arrive here.
She says:
“Americans thought that being vaccinated, they were getting their ticket back to their liberties and freedom, when actually, it is a gateway to an obedience platform and potentially, an execution platform, if you are not obedient, based on your score…
“Let’s go to US Patent #20210082583 [Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals filed by Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster ] and if you go to Section [0378] – remember now, this patent talks about having devices that connect to external servers, including apps and…what it says is:
“‘In view of the pandemic, the government may order the citizens to install a dedicated application on their smartphones…to help the government with the logistics of the vaccination procedures.’
“It goes on to say that, ‘In some embodiments, the app and/or the smart device is configured to inform on the user’s location at all times and to communicate with adjacent smart devices (via Bluetooth for example) to assess the interactions between users, for example vicinity between users, movement of users, etc.)’
“And they have algorithms for all of that…as well as how they do the scoring model. And you may say that sounds a bit extreme and the patent goes on to say, in Section [0380] that, ‘the app will send a communication to the user to enhance his awareness to behavioral rules during pandemic, to come and be vaccinated, to avoid certain locations, which are at high risk of contagion.’
“So again, this may sound surreal but just last week in Western Australia, they launched the G2G app, and if you go to their homepage, listen to what it is. It’s an app that ‘helps the Western Australia police protect the community’ by conducting remote in-app check-ins on people in quarantine. The app uses facial verification technology and phone location data to ensure people in quarantine remain in their address throughout the quarantine period...
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst who joined Stew Peters to discuss the new contact tracing apps that Australians are being forced to use and which will inexorably arrive here.
She says:
“Americans thought that being vaccinated, they were getting their ticket back to their liberties and freedom, when actually, it is a gateway to an obedience platform and potentially, an execution platform, if you are not obedient, based on your score…
“Let’s go to US Patent #20210082583 [Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals filed by Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster ] and if you go to Section [0378] – remember now, this patent talks about having devices that connect to external servers, including apps and…what it says is:
“‘In view of the pandemic, the government may order the citizens to install a dedicated application on their smartphones…to help the government with the logistics of the vaccination procedures.’
“It goes on to say that, ‘In some embodiments, the app and/or the smart device is configured to inform on the user’s location at all times and to communicate with adjacent smart devices (via Bluetooth for example) to assess the interactions between users, for example vicinity between users, movement of users, etc.)’
“And they have algorithms for all of that…as well as how they do the scoring model. And you may say that sounds a bit extreme and the patent goes on to say, in Section [0380] that, ‘the app will send a communication to the user to enhance his awareness to behavioral rules during pandemic, to come and be vaccinated, to avoid certain locations, which are at high risk of contagion.’
“So again, this may sound surreal but just last week in Western Australia, they launched the G2G app, and if you go to their homepage, listen to what it is. It’s an app that ‘helps the Western Australia police protect the community’ by conducting remote in-app check-ins on people in quarantine. The app uses facial verification technology and phone location data to ensure people in quarantine remain in their address throughout the quarantine period...
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