Astrology & March 2023 Planetary Shifts

First, we'll take a look at the USA Pluto Return, which happened arguably on the 20th, then the outer planetary placements in 2023, finishing up with Saturn and Pluto planetary shifts. How might these manifest for the USA and world in general?
#astrology #prediction #march2023 #planetaryshifts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.