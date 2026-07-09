Messages from George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, JFK on America's futrure and Israel

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Hello Friends! Israel is right now trying to merge the US and Israel militaries and in the process to steal all of America's technology to rule the world. The merger is contained in sections 219 and 1217 of the NDAA (National Defense authorization Act) in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. Please contact your senators and representatives at (202) 225 3121 and please tell them to veto these sections, or the America we know today will end.