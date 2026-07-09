BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Messages from George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, JFK on America's futrure and Israel
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • Yesterday

Hello Friends!  Israel is right now trying to merge the US and Israel militaries and in the process to steal all of America's technology to rule the world.  The merger is contained in sections 219 and 1217 of the NDAA (National Defense authorization Act) in the US House of Representatives and the US Senate.  Please contact your senators and representatives at (202) 225 3121 and please tell them to veto these sections, or the America we know today will end.  

Keywords
freedomisraelunited statesiran warmilitaries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Declares Iran Truce &#8220;Over&#8221; After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Trump Declares Iran Truce “Over” After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Garrison Vance
Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Mike Adams
After McConnell&#8217;s cardiac arrest, U.S. desperately needs politicians to pass physical and mental fitness tests for National Security reasons

After McConnell’s cardiac arrest, U.S. desperately needs politicians to pass physical and mental fitness tests for National Security reasons

Lance D Johnson
Canada Rushes to Expand Military as U.S. Relations Deteriorate

Canada Rushes to Expand Military as U.S. Relations Deteriorate

Garrison Vance
Cuba Goes Dark Again As Castro&#8217;s Grandson Expresses Willingness to Talk With Trump

Cuba Goes Dark Again As Castro’s Grandson Expresses Willingness to Talk With Trump

Garrison Vance
War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy