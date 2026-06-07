The New Pascal’s Wager: How to “Believe” and the Salvation Pentad Plus as the Pathway to Heaven

Discover Pascal’s Wager limitations and a clear Christian response. Explore how the classic argument for belief in God leaves key questions unanswered, and how the Salvation Pentad (BBCFR) offers a defined pathway addressing baptism, belief, confession, faith, and repentance for securing heaven according to New Testament teachings. This framework provides practical clarity for non-Christians and existing believers alike.

The Salvation Pentad transforms abstract wagering into concrete one-time actions with sincere intention, while Follow represents ongoing personal discipleship without adding to eternal security. It unifies core requirements across Christian traditions and respects individual critical thinking and discernment regarding Scripture.

Read the full essay and additional material at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-new-pascals-wager-the-salvation

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