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UK & USA: Common Good In The East Before The West. Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, First Amendment
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Keir Starmer announces resignation, UK to get sixth PM in seven years. Starmer set to step down: Keir Starmer announced he will resign amid mounting pressure from his own lawmakers, paving the way for a seventh British prime minister in a decade. Potential successor: Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, was sworn in as a lawmaker, and looks likely to replace Starmer within weeks. Another potential challenger, former health minister Wes Streeting, backed Burnham and ruled himself out. Political upheaval: Starmer’s announcement came just two years after his center-left Labour party swept into power with a landslide majority – and almost 10 years to the day since Britain voted to leave the European Union, plunging the country into a decade worth of political instability.


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China expert: Vatican official “naive” for saying China “best implementer” of Church’s social doctrine. A leading commentator on the Church in China said a Vatican official’s proclamation that the Communist state “is the best implementer of the Church’s social doctrine” is making “a laughing stock of the Church.”


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Musk brands UK a ‘police state’ as Big Tech rebels against Starmer’s social media ban. Elon Musk, Meta and Google’s YouTube have all attacked Keir Starmer’s planned social media ban for under-16s, warning the restrictions will drive teenagers towards less safe corners of the internet and create sweeping new surveillance powers.


Is China a Model of the Common Good? In 2018, Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, said in an interview: “Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese.”


He contrasted China with the more liberal America. “Liberal thought has dismissed the concept of the common good,” he said. “It does not even want to take it into account, it states that it is an empty idea, without any benefits. On the contrary, the Chinese, no, they propose work and the common good.”


Sanchez Sorondo may want to reconsider these statements. Last week, the New York Times revealed new details about the Chinese state’s mass internment of Uighur Muslims in the western province of Xinjiang. Over the last three years, an estimated one million people have been detained in prison camps, where they are subjected to “reeducation” and urged to abjure Islam. Documents leaked to the Times showed that this campaign of repression was organized after President Xi Jinping urged party leaders to show “absolutely no mercy” and to employ the “organs of dictatorship.”


The system by which detainees are selected combines big data with big brother. As the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists put it, “Chinese police are guided by a massive data collection and analysis system that uses artificial intelligence to select entire categories of Xinjiang residents for detention.”


Of course, the existence of such camps—among many other abuses—had already been reported when Sanchez Sorondo made his statement. At the time, Bernardo Cervellera, a China expert and head of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions’ news service, proposed that the bishop “read the daily news tracking violence, arrests of Christians, Muslims, Buddhists.”


“All the unofficial churches have been closed and at least 6 million Catholics have no meeting places,” Cervellera said. “The threat of the regime that ‘best implements the Churches’ social doctrine’ is arrest, stratospheric fines and expropriation of the buildings where the faithful gather.”


How could a high-ranking Catholic, the leader of a pontifical academy, praise such a regime? It is not mere naivete. Sanchez Sorondo’s statement exemplifies the way in which defenses of the “common good” sometimes slip into apologias for authoritarianism. It is important to challenge these statements, because they misunderstand the common good utterly.


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internet censorshipyoutube censorshipfree speech censorshipfirst amendment rightssocial media censorshipsunday lawcatholic common goodchurch state unionandy burnhamkeir starmer resignationkeir starmer common gooddonald trump first amendmentuk internet censorshipuk social media banbritain censorshipelon musk keir starmeryoutube social media banyoutube age restrictionschina internet censorshipchina digital surveillancechina common good
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