She Needs to Be Arrested! | Unrestricted Truths

How many people have passed from the vaccine?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Dr. Lee Merritt and James Grundvig discuss vaccine related deaths, as well as COVID-19 facts and statistics.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-141/

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