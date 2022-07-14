She Needs to Be Arrested! | Unrestricted Truths

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How many people have passed from the vaccine?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Dr. Lee Merritt and James Grundvig discuss vaccine related deaths, as well as COVID-19 facts and statistics.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-141/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!