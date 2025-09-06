BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Declares Dept Of War, China Conspires With Russia & NK To Attack America At Military Parade
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
42 views • 23 hours ago

President Trump to rename Pentagon, restoring historic ‘Department of War’ in latest military move. 'Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War,' Trump told reporters in August. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday to alter the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, reverting to the agency’s former namesake, Fox News Digital has learned.


Both Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have recently indicated they want to change the name of the agency. It is one of several initiatives the Trump administration has spearheaded as part of its "warrior ethos" campaign within the Pentagon.


A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital Thursday that Trump would roll out the name change Friday. The executive order calls for using the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense, along with phrases like "secretary of war" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet.


The Return of the ‘War Department’ Is More Than Nostalgia. It’s a Message.


RESTORING THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF WAR


US Department of Defense to be renamed ‘Department of War.' President Donald Trump recently said ‘defence is too defensive’ as the US wants ‘to be offensive too’.


Trump accuses Xi of conspiring against the U.S. with Putin and Kim at China military parade. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump said in a Truth Social post directed at the Chinese leader.


Is President Emmanuel Macron really preparing to take France to war in 2026?


2 Venezuelan military aircraft flew near US Navy vessel in 'highly provocative move,' Pentagon says


#Trump

#Dod

#DepartmentOfWar

#PeteHegseth


#PropheticDream

#EllenWhite

#DonaldTrump

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


president trump donald trump xi jinping kim jong un pete hegseth george washington venezuela us department of defense russia nuclear department of war china military parade xi putin kim emmanuel macron war france war 2026 trump accuses xi
