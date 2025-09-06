Trump Declares Dept Of War, China Conspires With Russia & NK To Attack America At Military Parade

President Trump to rename Pentagon, restoring historic ‘Department of War’ in latest military move. 'Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War,' Trump told reporters in August. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday to alter the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, reverting to the agency’s former namesake, Fox News Digital has learned.





Both Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have recently indicated they want to change the name of the agency. It is one of several initiatives the Trump administration has spearheaded as part of its "warrior ethos" campaign within the Pentagon.





A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital Thursday that Trump would roll out the name change Friday. The executive order calls for using the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense, along with phrases like "secretary of war" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet.





The Return of the ‘War Department’ Is More Than Nostalgia. It’s a Message.





RESTORING THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF WAR





US Department of Defense to be renamed ‘Department of War.' President Donald Trump recently said ‘defence is too defensive’ as the US wants ‘to be offensive too’.





Trump accuses Xi of conspiring against the U.S. with Putin and Kim at China military parade. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump said in a Truth Social post directed at the Chinese leader.





Is President Emmanuel Macron really preparing to take France to war in 2026?





2 Venezuelan military aircraft flew near US Navy vessel in 'highly provocative move,' Pentagon says





#Trump

#Dod

#DepartmentOfWar

#PeteHegseth





#PropheticDream

#EllenWhite

#DonaldTrump

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House