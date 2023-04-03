HIDE The CHILDREN! - The Ukrainian Armed Forces - together with the Orgs. 'White Angel' & 'Phoenix' - Forcibly Took Children Away, out of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the organizations "White Angel" and "Phoenix", forcibly took children out of Bakhmut in order to force their parents to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine.
◾️This was told by Natalya Tkachenko, a local resident and mother of a 13-year-old girl. Children, according to her, were specially sought out, and in case of refusal to leave, they were taken away by force.
- Therefore, we had a period when we simply hid our children. We hid them in cold apartments, hid at other addresses, in other basements, that is, not where they were registered or seen before.
- If the car drove into the yard or appeared somewhere, the adults would quickly take the girls, go to other floors they had keys for, close them into cold apartments, and they sat quietly as a mice until the cars left.
