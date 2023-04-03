Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HIDE The CHILDREN! - The Ukrainian Armed Forces - together with the Orgs. 'White Angel' & 'Phoenix' - Forcibly Took Children Away, out of Bakhmut.
15 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago |

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the organizations "White Angel" and "Phoenix", forcibly took children out of Bakhmut in order to force their parents to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine.

◾️This was told by Natalya Tkachenko, a local resident and mother of a 13-year-old girl. Children, according to her, were specially sought out, and in case of refusal to leave, they were taken away by force.

- Therefore, we had a period when we simply hid our children. We hid them in cold apartments, hid at other addresses, in other basements, that is, not where they were registered or seen before.

- If the car drove into the yard or appeared somewhere, the adults would quickly take the girls, go to other floors they had keys for, close them into cold apartments, and they sat quietly as a mice until the cars left.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket