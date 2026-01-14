Trump’s Leverage Strategy in Global Politics, an interview with Tom Luongo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tariffs, trade, and bold executive action aren’t random—they’re leverage. Trump is testing the limits of presidential power to rebalance institutions long tilted away from voters. Critics see overreach; supporters see overdue correction. At the core is a fight over who truly controls policy: elected leaders or entrenched systems.
#LeveragePolitics #ExecutivePower #TrumpMoves #PolicyDebate #USPolitics
