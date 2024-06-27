WHY DOES LOCAL RADIO STATION NEED TO COMBAT CONSPIRACY THEORIES?

This segment just aired on my local rock radio station and it's fascinating. Why bring up a topic like that just to shoot it down? Yes that's the point, but why would they need to do this? Are there too many conspiracy theorists out there now?

How about NYC and other cities mandating the bioweapons just to enter anywhere?

How about all those stores in Europe and elsewhere using COV ID to enter?

How about Jackinda Adern saying the unvaccinated needed to go into camps until they complied.

This is way past questioning it as a conspiracy theory. It's just pure gaslighting and propagandizing simultaneously!

Normally I'd think not due to still seeing nothing but tardfolks out there. Furthermore, how many radio stations do you think have been given that same exact script to run on the viewers?

I don't need any conspiracy theories. Hell they already tried doing it to me all throughout 2021-2022! 🤯🤣🤮

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

