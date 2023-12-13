Create New Account
Messianic News - Abraham & Lot (the AWAKENED vs. BACKSLIDING church)
Let's talk about how Abraham and Lot represent the awakened and backsliding church of the current times. Check out our other videos concerning biblical prophecy and explanations. Shalom.

bibleworldisraelchurcheventsendbiblicalend timesstudyrevelationabrahamchurchesisraelicountriescurrentlotlectureteachingmodern

