Michigan: Voter Registration Scandal
• NYT: Error & Fraud At Issue As Absentee Voting Rises
Editor’s Note
* Using conservative estimates (based on evidence from only 5 key states) President Trump easily won 305 electoral votes to [Bidan]’s 233.
* Suppose the Dems were doing the same thing in every state.
* Did DJT win re-election in 2020 with 400 electoral votes and 80% popular vote?
* Was it not just a landslide, but a 50-state sweep?
* I’ll gladly concede DC — that’s enemy territory.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v367c4t-massive-voter-fraud-exposed-ep.-2064-08102023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.