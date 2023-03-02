3.2.23: DEC[L]AS coming? LABS & JABS, J6 Ray Epps exposed, Ukraine Propaganda exposed! PRAY! [MIRROR]

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[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/03/02/3-2-23-declas-coming-labs-jabs-j6-ray-epps-exposed-ukraine-propaganda-exposed-pray/
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NBC showed an "exlusive" report from Crimea https://t.me/c/1716023008/163224
“Please dismiss this case, Judge, we did not defraud the government, we delivered the fraud that the government ordered”. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163225
JUST IN - Hunter Biden’s defense attorney has abruptly QUIT! I wonder Why? https://t.me/c/1716023008/163354
I love Thomas Massie. Stop climate scammers!! https://t.me/c/1716023008/163299
Calvin Robertson on the farcical war in Ukraine: https://t.me/c/1716023008/163286
JUST IN: Monica Crowley suggests COVID-19 was manufactured in Ukraine. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163249
Predictive programming is a thing. This trailer is for a movie called “Songbird”. https://t.me/Absolute1776/22306
Sean Penn: ‘Putin Has To Understand That His Generals Have Been Lying To Him About What He Had Of A Military’ https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4449
I've discovered that nearly every single temperature sensor used for climate data is located on an airport! https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/37985
Disney Sorcerers - Stealing The Innocence Of Children https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/38016
I found another powerful short film about the US's role in Ukraine's 2014 Maidan coup d'etat. Interested in watching it? Give this a retweet and share your thoughts. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6624
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