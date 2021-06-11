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The Day the World Stood Together.
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21 views • June 11, 2021
March 20, 2021, on the 1-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown, people in more than 40 countries took to the streets to peacefully demonstrate against COVID-19 lies and tyrannical measures
Mainstream media have near-universally censored any news of this global demonstration. Those that did report it either understated the global nature of the event and its attendance, or misrepresented the intent of this “Worldwide Freedom Day”
The intent behind Worldwide Freedom Day was to tell our elected officials and unelected global leaders that we withdraw our consent to unconstitutional overreaches and attempts to strip us of our rights and freedoms, and that we will no longer submit to and cower in fear
The PCR test is at the heart of the COVID-19 scam. Without the PCR fraud and the asymptomatic spreader lie, the COVID-19 pandemic would have been a short-lived blip
Lies have been able to stand through the implementation of universal censorship of anyone who speaks truth and points out the scientific fallacies that drive the pandemic narrative. With these psychological tools, they manufactured the greatest hoax the world has ever seen
Mainstream media have near-universally censored any news of this global demonstration. Those that did report it either understated the global nature of the event and its attendance, or misrepresented the intent of this “Worldwide Freedom Day”
The intent behind Worldwide Freedom Day was to tell our elected officials and unelected global leaders that we withdraw our consent to unconstitutional overreaches and attempts to strip us of our rights and freedoms, and that we will no longer submit to and cower in fear
The PCR test is at the heart of the COVID-19 scam. Without the PCR fraud and the asymptomatic spreader lie, the COVID-19 pandemic would have been a short-lived blip
Lies have been able to stand through the implementation of universal censorship of anyone who speaks truth and points out the scientific fallacies that drive the pandemic narrative. With these psychological tools, they manufactured the greatest hoax the world has ever seen
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