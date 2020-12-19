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2 Restaurants owners from California & Michigan reveal impact of shutdowns
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31 views • December 19, 2020
Patrick Bet-David with Angela Marsden and David Morris, December 11, 2020
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit-down with two restaurant owners from California and Michigan to reveal the impact of the shutdowns.
Angelas GoFundMe website https://bit.ly/36VOlfw
Angela Instagram https://bit.ly/3a1iYSp
David Morris GoFundMe https://bit.ly/3a1jeAR
David Morris Twitter https://bit.ly/3m77Upu
About the Guests:
- David Morris is the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Café in Portage.
- Angela Marsden has owned the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill for 10 years and says she spent thousands setting up an outdoor dining area, but was forced to close after L.A. County's outdoor dining ban went into effect.
Valuetainment
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About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-bet-david-3731553/
To reach the Valuetainment team or send a guest suggestion, you can email: [email protected]
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit-down with two restaurant owners from California and Michigan to reveal the impact of the shutdowns.
Angelas GoFundMe website https://bit.ly/36VOlfw
Angela Instagram https://bit.ly/3a1iYSp
David Morris GoFundMe https://bit.ly/3a1jeAR
David Morris Twitter https://bit.ly/3m77Upu
About the Guests:
- David Morris is the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Café in Portage.
- Angela Marsden has owned the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill for 10 years and says she spent thousands setting up an outdoor dining area, but was forced to close after L.A. County's outdoor dining ban went into effect.
Valuetainment
Subscribe for more Valuetainment http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-bet-david-3731553/
To reach the Valuetainment team or send a guest suggestion, you can email: [email protected]
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