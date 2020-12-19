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2 Restaurants owners from California & Michigan reveal impact of shutdowns
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31 views • December 19, 2020
Patrick Bet-David with Angela Marsden and David Morris, December 11, 2020

Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit-down with two restaurant owners from California and Michigan to reveal the impact of the shutdowns.

Angelas GoFundMe website https://bit.ly/36VOlfw
Angela Instagram https://bit.ly/3a1iYSp

David Morris GoFundMe https://bit.ly/3a1jeAR
David Morris Twitter https://bit.ly/3m77Upu

About the Guests:

- David Morris is the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Café in Portage.

- Angela Marsden has owned the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill for 10 years and says she spent thousands setting up an outdoor dining area, but was forced to close after L.A. County's outdoor dining ban went into effect.

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