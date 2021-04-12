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Retired Army Sgt. Ken Harrelson STILL In Custody From Jan. 6 Protests, Calls From Jail During Exclusive Interview w/His Wife
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30 views • April 12, 2021
WATCH as Jeremy Brown and wife of retired Army Sgt. Ken Harrelson discuss how the events of Jan. 6th have become a political weapon designed to destroy those actually trying to save the country. What are your thoughts? Comment below.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60724abe7d463d16b365e1f9
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60724abe7d463d16b365e1f9
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