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The Time Of Our Visitation
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20 views • June 10, 2021
It's possible to live through earth-shaking times and miss the really important things. That's why it's good to remember that God's redemptive plan hinges on Israel and Israel's Messiah.
This is why we pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and for the Jewish people who are the heart of God's covenant nation of Israel.
To learn more, and to stand with Israel, consider signing the Nations' 9th of Av Declaration at https://9-av.com/sign-the-declaration/.
This is why we pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and for the Jewish people who are the heart of God's covenant nation of Israel.
To learn more, and to stand with Israel, consider signing the Nations' 9th of Av Declaration at https://9-av.com/sign-the-declaration/.
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