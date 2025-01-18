HOMELESS TRANS FREAK FORCEFED ELDERLY WOMAN ENOUGH FENTANYL TO KILL 200 PEOPLE ☤ BEFORE FREEZING HER

Homeless trans woman accused of killing a 68-year-old woman after police find her body in a freezer.





The footage shows Las Vegas officers making a wellness check in November for 68-year-old Monique Gilbertson.





Gilbertson had invited Daniel Roush (Jazzlynn Roush) to move in temporarily but became “upset about how filthy” he was and kicked him out.





After the locksmith opened the freezer, one of the officers noted, “Yeah, there’s a person in here.”





Gilbertson was found “folded up” in the freezer and appeared to have been there for some time.





Prosecutors allege Roush “force-fed” Gilbertson at least 400 nanograms of fentanyl.





Four hundred nanograms of fentanyl is about 200 times the amount that could kill a person.





Gilbertson is believed to have died around Oct. 22.





Roush is charged with second-degree murder, while his wife, Lopez, faces drug charges





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/231071-homeless-trans-freak-forcefed-elderly-woman-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-200-people-before-stuffing-her-in-a-freezer-after-she-let-him-stay-at-her-place