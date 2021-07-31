© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Conversation the Media Buried But Must be Heard by One and All
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • July 31, 2021
The media have tried to bury the reality for nearly a year and a half now - but the truth will get out. You cannot fool all of the people all of the time. This is an open and free speech discussion with a panel of experts and is by definition non-censorable in a Western democratic free society.
Here we delve into the facts of the matter.
This is a discussion held in Ireland but it is relevant in every free western country.
The data is relatively the same globally and Ivor Cummins, (a Biochemical Engineer), et al brings up much data that has not been heard by many that have just relied on the Main Stream Media.
Credit Ivor Cummins et al
Original: https://youtu.be/y1sv8RUO-t0
Here we delve into the facts of the matter.
This is a discussion held in Ireland but it is relevant in every free western country.
The data is relatively the same globally and Ivor Cummins, (a Biochemical Engineer), et al brings up much data that has not been heard by many that have just relied on the Main Stream Media.
Credit Ivor Cummins et al
Original: https://youtu.be/y1sv8RUO-t0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.