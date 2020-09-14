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Alberta Forced Vaccinations
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133 views • September 14, 2020
Exposes the passed health act that gives the gov't the power to force vaccinations upon the people. Available on line. This could apply to every other province. Come on people, start waking up!
We need to assemble and let them know not to Fnck with us!
We need to assemble and let them know not to Fnck with us!
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