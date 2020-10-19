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The David Knight Show (19October20 Full Show)
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86 views • October 19, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:32 Day 217 & the virus is focused on battleground states — it’s a POLITICAL virus
— 00:17:19 Another WHO study shows Fauci’s “standard of care”, Remdesivir, is a fraud
— 00:22:20 White Coat Summit #2: Trump MUST listen to these doctors who explain the REAL danger we face is LEGAL & PSYCHOLOGICAL
— 00:31:39 Libertarian candidates are tapping into anger about lockdown & forced vaccination
— 00:38:41 Those who reject masks lack empathy says new propaganda — we’re back to being called sociopaths
— 00:46:35 Whitmer & Chris Dodd lie about her executive orders & “the Trump virus”
— 01:03:00 Canadian leak says expanded police state lockdown in 2 months, followed by choice of accepting loss of all wealth, vaccination & basic income slavery or continued house arrest
— 01:23:53 USMCA enhanced tech censorship powers and loss of sovereignty
— 01:28:19 Technocrats’ infrastructure of tyranny explodes with massive construction of Facebook & Microsoft data centers
— 01:37:53 Hunter’s laptop — what it tells us about the crime families operating in both China and USA
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:32 Day 217 & the virus is focused on battleground states — it’s a POLITICAL virus
— 00:17:19 Another WHO study shows Fauci’s “standard of care”, Remdesivir, is a fraud
— 00:22:20 White Coat Summit #2: Trump MUST listen to these doctors who explain the REAL danger we face is LEGAL & PSYCHOLOGICAL
— 00:31:39 Libertarian candidates are tapping into anger about lockdown & forced vaccination
— 00:38:41 Those who reject masks lack empathy says new propaganda — we’re back to being called sociopaths
— 00:46:35 Whitmer & Chris Dodd lie about her executive orders & “the Trump virus”
— 01:03:00 Canadian leak says expanded police state lockdown in 2 months, followed by choice of accepting loss of all wealth, vaccination & basic income slavery or continued house arrest
— 01:23:53 USMCA enhanced tech censorship powers and loss of sovereignty
— 01:28:19 Technocrats’ infrastructure of tyranny explodes with massive construction of Facebook & Microsoft data centers
— 01:37:53 Hunter’s laptop — what it tells us about the crime families operating in both China and USA
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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