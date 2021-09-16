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35. MASS EXODUS: Leaving New Age for Christ
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62 views • September 16, 2021
WAKE THE F*CK UP, episode 35.
I talk here about the mass exodus of people from New Age / Spiritualism / Paganism to Christ and the Bible. Why are so many conversions of the heart all happening at once? Could this be the “Great Harvest”? Are these the end of days?
Links:
• My online courses: madisonpalica.mykajabi.com
• The study bible I use and love: http://www.nltstudybible.com
• My Instagram (@madison.palica): https://www.instagram.com/madison.palica/
• My YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9HfPGsnNOTwZRRAbdGjlQ
• My Tiktok: @madison.palica
• My fav daily podcast, Situation Update with Mike Adams, aka, The Health Ranger: https://www.healthrangerreport.com
• Brother Dude Marty Instagram (@brotherdudemarty): https://www.instagram.com/brotherdudemarty/
• Brother Dude Marty YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmb_s9qTQO7o3IGxxw5hQiA
• Brother Dude Marty sunday service I talked about (ps. It’s actually from June 6th, my bad!*): https://www.instagram.com/p/CPyufw0ldwN/
• Out of Shadows documentary: https://www.outofshadows.org
• Caitlyn Pasternak Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caitlyn.pasternak/
• Christian Padron Instagram (@madeforhope): https://www.instagram.com/madeforhope/
• Christian Padron YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lovealreadywon
• Another ex-new ager, Taylor Ann (@tayloranndivine): https://www.instagram.com/tayloranndivine/
• Boonk Gang, now John Gabbana (@sirgabbana): https://www.instagram.com/sirgabbana/
• Lohanthony coming to Christ: https://christiannews.net/2020/09/02/jesus-found-me-youtuber-lohanthony-known-for-his-homosexuality-renounces-life-of-sin/
• Doreen Virtue website: https://doreenvirtue.com
• Doreen Virtue Instagram (@doreenvirtue): https://www.instagram.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
I talk here about the mass exodus of people from New Age / Spiritualism / Paganism to Christ and the Bible. Why are so many conversions of the heart all happening at once? Could this be the “Great Harvest”? Are these the end of days?
Links:
• My online courses: madisonpalica.mykajabi.com
• The study bible I use and love: http://www.nltstudybible.com
• My Instagram (@madison.palica): https://www.instagram.com/madison.palica/
• My YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9HfPGsnNOTwZRRAbdGjlQ
• My Tiktok: @madison.palica
• My fav daily podcast, Situation Update with Mike Adams, aka, The Health Ranger: https://www.healthrangerreport.com
• Brother Dude Marty Instagram (@brotherdudemarty): https://www.instagram.com/brotherdudemarty/
• Brother Dude Marty YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmb_s9qTQO7o3IGxxw5hQiA
• Brother Dude Marty sunday service I talked about (ps. It’s actually from June 6th, my bad!*): https://www.instagram.com/p/CPyufw0ldwN/
• Out of Shadows documentary: https://www.outofshadows.org
• Caitlyn Pasternak Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caitlyn.pasternak/
• Christian Padron Instagram (@madeforhope): https://www.instagram.com/madeforhope/
• Christian Padron YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lovealreadywon
• Another ex-new ager, Taylor Ann (@tayloranndivine): https://www.instagram.com/tayloranndivine/
• Boonk Gang, now John Gabbana (@sirgabbana): https://www.instagram.com/sirgabbana/
• Lohanthony coming to Christ: https://christiannews.net/2020/09/02/jesus-found-me-youtuber-lohanthony-known-for-his-homosexuality-renounces-life-of-sin/
• Doreen Virtue website: https://doreenvirtue.com
• Doreen Virtue Instagram (@doreenvirtue): https://www.instagram.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
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