The FaceLeSs Man 🐸 #DDK
JFK JR never left, he has been here the entire time. Just wait to the Hurdy Gurdy man comes!! The many faces of No one.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OME8tJejaCOo/
Thumbnail: https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-claim-jfk-jr-reappear-dallas-texas-announce-donald-trump-president-1644851
Was it truly possible for JFK, Jr. NOT to have foreseen his own (((suiciding))), with what occurred with both his father and his uncle? Recall that I was on Long Island, just finishing a Yankees game where David Cone just pitched a no-hitter, when the news came
The sky was clear for MILES
VfB then posited, later on, that JFK, Jr. HAD FAKED HIS DEATH
IF HE DID...WHY NOT JFK & RFK, AS WELL?!?
http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf
🚨BREAKING: The “antisemitism” law that just passed in the House does NOT just make it illegal to criticize Jews.
It makes it ILLEGAL to preach the GOSPEL. ✝️
The House of Representatives just voted to make Christianity illegal in America. Let that sink in. 🇺🇸
https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1785842750979469753
