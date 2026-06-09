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Beyond Market Crashes: The Silent Cognitive Crisis
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Argues AI adoption causes cognitive decline as people increasingly outsource thinking to machines today.

- It compares current AI investment enthusiasm to dotcom bubbles warning of infrastructure overinvestment collapse ahead.

- China's cheaper competitive AI models and chips allegedly threaten Western technology dominance and business models.

- The piece warns surveillance technologies erode privacy advocating open-source alternatives and local AI deployment instead.

- Promotes decentralization self-reliance and retaining human judgment over algorithmic systems through privacy-focused local technology.


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