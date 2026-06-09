Beyond Market Crashes: The Silent Cognitive Crisis

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- Argues AI adoption causes cognitive decline as people increasingly outsource thinking to machines today.
- It compares current AI investment enthusiasm to dotcom bubbles warning of infrastructure overinvestment collapse ahead.
- China's cheaper competitive AI models and chips allegedly threaten Western technology dominance and business models.
- The piece warns surveillance technologies erode privacy advocating open-source alternatives and local AI deployment instead.
- Promotes decentralization self-reliance and retaining human judgment over algorithmic systems through privacy-focused local technology.
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