© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ideological Subversion KGB Defector Broke Down Democrats Entire Plan Back In 1984
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 13, 2021
Earlier I uploaded a video under this title but it was the wrong clip . . . a deliberate click bait just my mistake.
Here is the correct video clip that goes with the title. As I said previous I believe I may have uploaded this one before, but I thought it was well worth putting it up again as it seems very fitting for the times we are living in.
Here is the correct video clip that goes with the title. As I said previous I believe I may have uploaded this one before, but I thought it was well worth putting it up again as it seems very fitting for the times we are living in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.