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CDC Wearing Mask Doesn't Work. Fake News Media Vaccination Campaign. 500 German Doctors Exposed Covid-19
Amazing Word Ministries
Amazing Word Ministries
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76 views • August 28, 2020
Website: http://amazingwordministries.org/
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Amazing Word Ministries
PO Box 1111
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 83508
Phone # 503-985-8520
Email: [email protected]

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THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT...!!!!

Sincerely!
Pr. Emmanuel Nougaisse

"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
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