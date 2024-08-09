Is God Trying to Tell Me Something? How Can I Know?

In this heartfelt message, the speaker emphasizes the importance of knowing and following God's plan for one's life. Through biblical examples such as Saul, Peter, Jonah, and the prodigal son, the speaker illustrates the consequences of deviating from God's plan and the benefits of adhering to it. The speaker encourages individuals to seek God's guidance, trust in His plan, and pursue salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. Listeners are urged to share this message of hope and salvation with others, highlighting the eternal impact of living according to God's will.





00:00 Introduction and Praise

00:41 Seeking God's Plan

01:12 Understanding the Plan

03:21 Biblical Examples of Following and Straying from God's Plan

07:03 The Prodigal Son and Returning to God

11:23 Knowing the Architect of the Plan

11:56 Salvation and God's Plan for Your Life

12:48 Invitation to Accept God's Plan

13:55 Conclusion and Blessings