Is God Trying to Tell Me Something? How Can I Know?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt message, the speaker emphasizes the importance of knowing and following God's plan for one's life. Through biblical examples such as Saul, Peter, Jonah, and the prodigal son, the speaker illustrates the consequences of deviating from God's plan and the benefits of adhering to it. The speaker encourages individuals to seek God's guidance, trust in His plan, and pursue salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. Listeners are urged to share this message of hope and salvation with others, highlighting the eternal impact of living according to God's will.
🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:41 Seeking God's Plan
01:12 Understanding the Plan
03:21 Biblical Examples of Following and Straying from God's Plan
07:03 The Prodigal Son and Returning to God
11:23 Knowing the Architect of the Plan
11:56 Salvation and God's Plan for Your Life
12:48 Invitation to Accept God's Plan
13:55 Conclusion and Blessings