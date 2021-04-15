MRNA INJECTIONS AND HOW THEY ALTER OUR DNA BY DR. CARRIE MADEJ

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ
Rise Up And Protect Our Human Rights by Dr. Carrie Madej (2:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a1OxzqoO07Ny
Dr. Carrie Madej Interviewed by Mike Adams (1:00:33)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W2aJeNatuSzi
Warnings About The Covid-19 mRNA Injection by Dr. Carrie Madej (24:29)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SGqV4nUDqCHB
Under The Wire - A Conversation With Dr. Carrie Madej (1:01:52)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J36GmpF5Na7W
The Gene Code Injection An Experiment On Humanity? by Dr. Carrie Madej (33:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQaOBBLB9vjr
Why mRNA Injections Are A Threat To Humanity And Cause Infertility, Cui Bono by Dr. Carrie Madej (46:10)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QvyACCyLY1Sh
Human 2.0 - A Wake-Up Call To The World by Dr. Carrie Madej (21:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6zuStIgRHqti
Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman On VX, Hydrogel, And Secret Government Programs (1:12:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMsOEjmceUj8
Warning For Humanity - COVID-19 Vaccine And Transhumanism by Dr. Carrie Madej (55:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1wLpEKkDn3S
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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