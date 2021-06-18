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"God's Cricket Chorus" - Amazing slowed down recording of chirping crickets
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295 views • June 18, 2021
In 1992, a man named Jim Wilson got the idea to slow down a recording of chirping crickets. The revealed sound simply was called "Gods cricket chorus". The hidden beauty of God's creation is astonishing, and we are all part of it! He made everything including you and me! Genesis 1:1 In the beginning GOD created the heavens and the earth..
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