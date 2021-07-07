© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shocking TRUTH behind the experimental Covid 'Vaccine'. Dr Carrie Madej.
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
597 views • July 07, 2021
A warning about the so called 'Covid Vaccine'...from Dr Carrie Madej.
The so called 'Covid Vaccine' is not a vaccine, it is GENE THERAPY that will alter your dna forever and connect you to the internet & turn you into a digital slave.
The so called 'Covid Vaccine' is not a vaccine, it is GENE THERAPY that will alter your dna forever and connect you to the internet & turn you into a digital slave.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.