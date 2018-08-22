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8/22/18 #WITCHHUNT D. Trump Jr. Next Indictment? HRC/DNC/FBI: Informants, Collusion and the Ukraine #CHALUPA
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39 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/22/18 Roger Stone stated today that he has been told by DC insiders that Don Trump Jr. may be the next one indicted by the Mueller witch hunt, for "lying to the FBI!" As if the top officials of the FBI haven't proven to be the biggest liars of them all! Meanwhile, the real collusion was already accurately reported by POLITICO last March, when they uncovered the plot by HRC, the DNC, with the help of the FBI, to invent the story of Russian collusion after already planting Manafort, Carter Page and other FBI informants in the Trump campaign. These efforts began long before any of the alleged events occurred in the Trump campaign that supposedly led the "need" for a Special Council.
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Have a look at Politico's expose from last March:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
You can follow former Breitbart investigative journalist Lee Stranahan on twitter: @stranahan
Here is Linda Sarsour, who claim that Imam Wahhaj is her mentor, telling Western women to give her their money in order to "fight the White Supremacist regime" just days after her mentor's son was arrested in NM for indoctrinating children into forced jihadist t-ism training and allegedly ritually murdering a 3 year old boy in the underground bunker of the radical Islamic compound that is now being buried with sand to cover the evidence during an active murder, t-ism and cult child abuse investigation.
https://www.womensmarch.com/give?link_id=1&;can_id=61268db9b8ae0427f7456790af00bd9f&source=email-time-is-running-out-40&email_referrer=email_402151___subject_505294&email_subject=time-is-running-out
The property in Dekalb, GA that was said to belong to Sirjan Wahhaj, had three businesses using his address, all of them beginning with the first name Jihad!
Here is Jihad Watch's report on the bull dozing of the NM Jihad training compound:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/authorities-bulldoze-new-mexico-jihad-compound-leave-ammo-paperwork-behind
Let's all pray for the dispersal of the dangerous hurricane said to hit the Big Island of Hawaii tomorrow morning. Our resonance in prayer can help change the course of this destructive force, which is most likely the product of weather warfare.
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
8/22/18 Roger Stone stated today that he has been told by DC insiders that Don Trump Jr. may be the next one indicted by the Mueller witch hunt, for "lying to the FBI!" As if the top officials of the FBI haven't proven to be the biggest liars of them all! Meanwhile, the real collusion was already accurately reported by POLITICO last March, when they uncovered the plot by HRC, the DNC, with the help of the FBI, to invent the story of Russian collusion after already planting Manafort, Carter Page and other FBI informants in the Trump campaign. These efforts began long before any of the alleged events occurred in the Trump campaign that supposedly led the "need" for a Special Council.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Have a look at Politico's expose from last March:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
You can follow former Breitbart investigative journalist Lee Stranahan on twitter: @stranahan
Here is Linda Sarsour, who claim that Imam Wahhaj is her mentor, telling Western women to give her their money in order to "fight the White Supremacist regime" just days after her mentor's son was arrested in NM for indoctrinating children into forced jihadist t-ism training and allegedly ritually murdering a 3 year old boy in the underground bunker of the radical Islamic compound that is now being buried with sand to cover the evidence during an active murder, t-ism and cult child abuse investigation.
https://www.womensmarch.com/give?link_id=1&;can_id=61268db9b8ae0427f7456790af00bd9f&source=email-time-is-running-out-40&email_referrer=email_402151___subject_505294&email_subject=time-is-running-out
The property in Dekalb, GA that was said to belong to Sirjan Wahhaj, had three businesses using his address, all of them beginning with the first name Jihad!
Here is Jihad Watch's report on the bull dozing of the NM Jihad training compound:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/authorities-bulldoze-new-mexico-jihad-compound-leave-ammo-paperwork-behind
Let's all pray for the dispersal of the dangerous hurricane said to hit the Big Island of Hawaii tomorrow morning. Our resonance in prayer can help change the course of this destructive force, which is most likely the product of weather warfare.
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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