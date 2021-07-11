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Fascists Want Us Dead: Alex Jones And Nick Fuentes
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51 views • July 11, 2021
Jul 9, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes sit down for breakfast at a local Austin diner to discuss, the no fly list, losing bank accounts, the Chinese social credit score system coming to America and final solution that the technocratic fascists want to carry out on all conservatives.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60e8e3fb1ce4bb52fcc83cdd
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes sit down for breakfast at a local Austin diner to discuss, the no fly list, losing bank accounts, the Chinese social credit score system coming to America and final solution that the technocratic fascists want to carry out on all conservatives.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60e8e3fb1ce4bb52fcc83cdd
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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