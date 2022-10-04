‘Anarchist’ Teacher Wants to ‘Burn Down the System’ After Being Exposed for ‘Woke’ Indoctrination

Project Veritas





‘Anarchist’ Middle School English Teacher Admits He Wants to ‘Burn Down the Entire System’ After Previously Being Exposed for ‘Woke’ Indoctrination of Students … ‘F**k’ the Parents … ‘I’m Your Parent Now’





• Tyler Wrynn, Will Rogers Middle School English Teacher: “I am an anarchist.”

• Wrynn: “So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, ‘Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f**k them. I’m your parent now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.’”

• Wrynn: “The only thing that's a problem here [in Oklahoma] is that House Bill 1775 or something. I can get my license revoked for it, for being too woke…Trust me, I want to burn down the entire system.”

• Wrynn: “Eventually, you want to remove Christianity -- or religion [as a whole] -- from progressive thought, because religion is inherently hierarchical.”





[Tulsa, Okla. – Oct. 3, 2022] Project Veritas released a new video from its #SecretCurriculum series today exposing an Eighth Grade English Teacher who admits to indoctrinating children against the parents’ will with the end goal of overthrowing the American system of government.





Tyler Wrynn, who is employed by Will Rogers Middle School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, told a Veritas journalist that he fears losing his job as an educator because it could get in the way of his ideological plans for the country.





“The only thing that's a problem here [in Oklahoma] is that House Bill 1775 or something. I can get my license revoked for it, for being too woke…Trust me, I want to burn down the entire system,” Wrynn said.





HB 1775 Emergency Rules states that its purpose is to “be the policy of the Oklahoma State Board of Education to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race or sex in the form of bias, stereotyping, scapegoating, classification, or the categorical assignment of traits, morals, values, or characteristics based solely on race or sex. Public schools in this state shall be prohibited from engaging in race or sex-based discriminatory acts by utilizing these methods, which result in treating individuals differently on the basis of race or sex or the creation of a hostile environment.”





In one section of HB 1775 labelled “Parents Rights,” the bill reads:





Parents and legal guardians of students enrolled in Public Schools in this state shall have the right to inspect curriculum, instructional materials, classroom assignments, and lesson plans to ensure compliance with 70 O.S. §24-157(B). Consistent with 20 O.S. § 2001-2002, no public school shall interfere with or infringe upon the fundamental rights of parents to determine their child’s education.





Wrynn, who describes himself as an “anarchist,” appears to take issue with parents who get involved in the education of their own children.





“So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, ‘Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f**k them. I’m your parent now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you,’” he said.





The English Teacher also discussed the issues he has with religion.





“Eventually, you want to remove Christianity -- or religion [as a whole] -- from progressive thought, because religion is inherently hierarchical.”





This educator had been previously exposed by Libs of Tik Tok, who reposted and called attention to a video where Wrynn insulted his students’ parents that refuse to conform to transgender ideology.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1miveg-anarchist-teacher-wants-to-burn-down-the-system-after-being-exposed-for-wok.html



