Good moral character IN your body!

Testimony – Follows on to video: “Physical or Supernatural? What are your words calling to? (September 23, 2026)”

Testimony on how when we have our eyes on Yahweh and not on our body we can see the results of Yahweh’s life force flowing through our body without us having to do even one thing! Thank you, Yahweh! When we have the correct definitions of the words we are using it causes us to have the moral conviction of truth and then we can turn our eyes off of the things that we are seeing in the physical and see what it is that Yahshua has already done for us. This produces the good moral character in our own bodies and reveals the light within us, outside of us, and on our own bodies. Thank you, Yahweh for restoring our good moral character! It is NOT about our works. It is all about YAHSHUA!SUPPORT & CONTACT:

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