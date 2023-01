The matrix is malfunctioning.



https://rumble.com/v26jksy-the-matrix-is-malfunctioning..html





Original Source

https://youtu.be/9gHwe180s-U





PAUL JOSEPH WATSON





If you want to support me, please check out the new coffee subscription @ http://pjwshop.com





=================================





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Andrew Tate, Millions of Young Followers, The Matrix is Malfunctioning, PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

https://rumble.com/v26jksy-the-matrix-is-malfunctioning..html





Original Source

https://youtu.be/9gHwe180s-U





PAUL JOSEPH WATSON





If you want to support me, please check out the new coffee subscription @ http://pjwshop.com





=================================





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Andrew Tate, Millions of Young Followers, The Matrix is Malfunctioning, PAUL JOSEPH WATSON