4/07/2024 -- New Seismic Update -- All others gone / removed -- Unrest spreading Be prepared

How to forecast an earthquake THE TEXT VERSION: By Dutchsinse (Michael Yuri Janitch)

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs?si=4NAqO0y-w_3CwG-J

Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo

HOW TO:

Standing wave principles apply. https://rumble.com/vbdn5d-concentic-s...

https://rumble.com/vbdn5d-concentic-standing-waves-standing-waves-solitons.html

Explanation:

Between any two earthquakes , a middle point exists.

Think of two earthquakes like two waves in a standing wave tank. Then a new earthquake (a new single wave of same size or combined larger) pops up in the "middle point" between the two previous waves.

Like book ends, the two previous earthquakes define the area to watch for the NEW earthquake to strike in the nearterm future. The middle point usually is struck with the combined total of both previous earthquakes.

Example:

Two 5.0's hit across Japan.. (one M5.0 on the south at Kyushu, one M5.0 on the north at Hokkaido)..... then a few days later or less a new M5.1 to M5.2 strikes the middle point at Tokyo.

The standing wave usually spreads onwards along the plate boundaries and craton edges after striking in a particular area more than a few times.

As the standing wave spreads, new sets of quakes occur at the halfway points previously mentioned.

Just as a standing wave spreads in a tank, and then reflects into itself, earthquakes spread and strike the same way, but instead of being in a "tank", the seismo-electrical wave which is spreading follows the plate boundaries and craton edges "out and away" from where the wave comes up.

The seismo-electrical wave comes up from below the plates (coming up from the core itself as a Ultra low frequency or Extremely low frequency wave).

When the seismo-electrical ULF/ELF wave comes up from the plasma core of the earth (like lightning spreads up from the plate into the atmosphere).. this seismo-electrical wave spreads up and out through the plate.

The ULF / ELF seismo-electrical wave is usually accompanied by a "deep earthquake" recorded at the bottom of the plate receiving the wave, or even deeper below the plate receiving the wave in the semi-melted asthenosphere.

The deep earthquakes sizes (magnitudes) and locations are important. Much like we would pay attention to a storm dropping a large amount of precipitation on a river, we would watch for the river to flood, and the flow of the water to go "downstream" away from the origin point following a path of least resistance.

Therefore just like paying attention to a storm dropping a lot of rain,we need to pay attention to deep earthquakes as a sign of a large amount of low frequency "energy" being absorbed into the plate in that area.

When a rain storm drops large amounts of rain on a river, the river floods and the flow goes down stream / away from the origin point.

The same can be said for this seismo-electrical wave, it follows a path of least resistance, however instead of flowing downhill like water does, the seismo-electrical wave flows UP OUT AND AWAY from the deep earthquake locations.

Thus this wave is not just "electrical" in nature, but also a traveling physical wave in some fashion I have yet to determine. It flows around plate boundaries and craton edges instead of directly across them. Path of least resistance is involved in some way yet to be determined.

Regardless of HOW the process forms, the result is observable, somewhat equidistantly spaced earthquakes spreading out and away from the original deep earthquake locations.

The spread of the earthquakes (the equidistant spacing of the quakes) is the sign of a "standing wave" , and the spacing between the quakes being thousands of miles between points defines the "wave" as a very low frequency wave or beyond into ULF ELF.

Summed up:

Watch first for deep earthquakes... then watch next to the deep quakes for shallower larger earthquakes to spread up , out to a shallow depth and then away from the deep quake location (like a wave spreading out and away from a splash).

Then, find the middle points between the current (past 48 hours of) earthquakes. This determines the new locations to watch in the next few days to be hit.

Then you can track the spread and plot additional forecast points based upon the current earthquakes which already have struck.

